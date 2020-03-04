Shimla: Apple crop contributes immensely to the state economy. The state government is claiming of working vigorously to rejuvenating apple and importing the apple plants and Root Stock, but with little success. Many reports of spurious imported plants had also made to the headline of the newspapers and many times low qualify of plants were also highlighted.

In an ongoing Vidhan Sabha budget session, an eye-opening revelation has come to the fore as 2,04,959 imported Apple plant did not survive, which was imported during the year of 2019-20.

Replying to the question raised by the Theog Legislature Rakesh Singha, during the Year 2019-20, total 5,79,271 Nos. of Apple Plants (3,33,390 Grafted and 2,45,881 Apple Root stock), were planted in 5 PEQ Sites i.e. PCDO Bagthan, Palampur, Jhamar, Samrahan and Bajaura.