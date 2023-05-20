Una – In a significant development, plans are underway to construct mega highways in Himachal Pradesh, connecting the military cantonments of the state with those in Punjab. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the groundwork for this ambitious project, which aims to enhance connectivity and facilitate the smooth transportation of military personnel and equipment.

The private agency responsible for conducting the initial survey has begun its assessment in the Una district. As part of the plan, approximately 70 kilometers of strategically important routes will be converted into upgraded mega highways, boasting an impressive width of 90 feet. These widened highways will not only provide improved accessibility for the armed forces but also benefit the local population.

The proposed mega highways will offer a better and more open route for the efficient transportation of military materials. Furthermore, their increased capacity will enable emergency landings by aeroplanes if the need arises. With the construction of a four-lane mega highway, the army’s connectivity with Ambala cantonment, as well as other cantonments like Pathankot, will be significantly enhanced.

Surveying activities have been underway in the Una and Haroli assembly constituencies for several days, with the survey agency team diligently mapping the route from Una to Via Nangda. Currently, the width of these roads, considering their strategic importance, is around 35 feet. However, once the mega highway is constructed, it will expand to a width of 90 feet, resembling a four-lane road. Additionally, the Mewa Highway will be interconnected with the Chandigarh and Pathankot Highway.

An interesting aspect of this project is that it is proposed to be completed under the Bharatmala program, a government initiative aimed at improving the national highway network. Furthermore, there are plans to extend the mega highway from Shimla via Maihatpur and Raipur-Sahoda, with the possibility of reaching Hoshiarpur in Punjab through Tahliwal, Haroli, and Pandoga.

NHAI has been entrusted with the task of building the mega highway. This development comes in response to the army’s request to upgrade defense routes into mega highways. While the possibility of aircraft landings on this highway has been acknowledged, specific plans regarding this aspect are yet to be finalized.

As the survey work progresses, the construction of these mega highways will soon materialize, bringing numerous benefits to both the military and local communities. Enhanced connectivity and improved transportation infrastructure will undoubtedly bolster the security and development of the region, fostering stronger ties between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab’s military establishments.