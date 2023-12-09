Nauni/Solan – The 12th Convocation of Horticulture University took place today, with 1305 graduates receiving degrees and 23 students being honoured with Gold Medals. The event, presided over by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, focused on acknowledging the accomplishments of the graduating class.

Governor Shukla applauded the graduates for their hard work and dedication, urging them to apply their acquired knowledge for the greater good. Chief Minister Sukhu conferred merit certificates to 773 students and 1305 degrees spanning disciplines such as B.Sc. Horticulture, B.Sc. Forestry, B.Tech Bio-Technology, M.B.A./A.B.M., M.Sc., and Ph.D.

23 students, who stood out for their exceptional contributions, were honoured with Gold Medal. Chief Minister Sukhu congratulated the awardees, emphasizing the importance of resilience in the face of challenges.

The ceremony also recognized notable individuals for their contributions to their respective fields. Chief Managing Director of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, Nand Lal Sharma, and Deputy Director General of Education at the Indian Agriculture Research Council, Rakesh Chand Aggarwal, were honoured with honorary degrees.

Governor Shukla, in his address, encouraged graduates to explore self-employment opportunities and stressed the practical application of knowledge. The convocation concluded, marking a significant moment for the graduates as they step into the next phase of their journey, equipped with knowledge and recognition.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajeshwar Chandel highlighted the university’s commitment to academic excellence and research activities. Dr. Chandel detailed various achievements and other activities of the University. He said that the University has focussed more on research activities.