Himachal Pradesh’s Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, has announced the government’s intention to develop a skill-based education system by encouraging international partnerships. The minister stated that the state government is committed to augmenting its capacity in the education sector, focusing on developing a skill-based system under the New Education Policy (NEP).

To this end, the government has signed a Letter of Intent with Pennsylvania Global and Education HUB (PennHUB), a “purely academic partnership” through which the government aims to establish a strategic partnership between higher education institutions. The partnership would work on liaisoning and hosting periodic knowledge exchange programmes, facilitate collaborative research, and curricular programs for better employability. The partnership would also encourage student exchange programmes and professional development training for educators and administrators.

Kanika Chaudhary, Special Envoy to India and UAE from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, highlighted the objectives and scopes of the MoU, adding that PennHUB would provide all the guidance and support needed for its successful implementation.

The education minister also stressed that the partnership would foster intercultural awareness, diversity, and understanding among students. This would help create stronger connections between universities and colleges in Himachal, opening more opportunities for students to study in the USA. The government plans to establish more international partnerships to further augment the state’s skill-based education system under the NEP.