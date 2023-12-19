Nauni – The prowess of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, came to the forefront at the 12th National Seed Congress-2023. The university’s Department of Seed Science and Technology bagged three prestigious prizes, showcasing its excellence in agricultural research.

Dr. Rohit Verma, an Assistant Professor, clinched the first prize for his groundbreaking research on enhancing bitter gourd seed production using zinc nanoparticles. Vinay, a dedicated doctoral scholar, secured the second prize for his work on improving plant growth, flowering, and seed yield in Verbena hybrida L. through innovative seed priming treatments and foliar application of paclobutrazol.

Adding to the accolades, Dr. Neha Thakur, an Assistant Professor presently working at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Thunag (Mandi), won the third prize for her research on the impact of pre-sowing seed treatment on Kodra seedling characteristics.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the scientists and students of Seed Science and Technology. He highlighted the university’s commitment to pioneering research that addresses challenges in seed production, contributing significantly to advancements in agriculture in the region.

The success of Nauni University at the Seed Science Congress not only underscores its dedication to excellence in agricultural research but also positions it as a leading institution in the field. The innovative approaches showcased by the awardees promise a brighter and more productive future for seed science and agriculture in the region.