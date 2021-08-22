Students can now apply for admission to different colleges while sitting at home

Chandigarh: In a bid to make the admission process in Government-run colleges of the state hassle-free, quick and simplified, the Punjab Government has developed an Integrated Common unified Online Admission Portal for all kinds of admissions.

In a press statement Education Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said that now the students could apply for admission in different colleges while sitting at home, they need not go personally to various colleges of their liking and buy prospectus.

“Even the students could apply for admission by filling the online form on their mobiles,” the minister added.

Acknowledging the lapses and loopholes in the earlier admission systems, the minister said “it was the need of the hour to introduce an Integrated Common unified Online Admission Portal for all kinds of admissions.”

It would be a single admission platform for admission in UG and PG courses in the Govt. Colleges. The government has fixed a fee of an application form at Rs 200 and now students would not need to pay the prospectus fee separately.

The new admission system doesn’t require manual verification as well. Similarly, the caste certificate (SC/BC) and Domicile certificate of the applicant is auto verified by the portal Structured and defined fee structure as per State University norms.