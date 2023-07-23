In a groundbreaking move to bolster the viticulture industry and cater to the growing interest in winemaking, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has announced the launch of its inaugural 12-week winemaking course. The university has invited applications from enthusiasts and aspiring winemakers for the academic session 2023-24, marking a significant milestone in the region’s agricultural education landscape.

The first-of-its-kind vocational course at Horticulture University will provide participants with comprehensive training in the art and science of winemaking. With a strong emphasis on practical aspects and hands-on experience, students will delve into the intricacies of wine technology, learning essential techniques in fermentation, maturation, blending, packaging, and quality assurance.

Prospective applicants must meet the minimum educational requirement of Class 10+2 or its equivalent, with a minimum aggregate of 40 percent. Interested candidates can download the application form from the official university website before August 4, 2023. A total of only ten seats are available.

The university has also announced that the counselling session for shortlisted candidates will take place on August 9, 2023, where successful applicants will receive detailed information about the curriculum, faculty, and infrastructure. The picturesque campus of Dr YS Parmar University in Nauni, Solan, offers a serene and conducive environment for students to immerse themselves in the world of wine technology.

To apply for the course, candidates must submit their duly filled application form along with attested copies of academic certificates (Class 10, Class 10+2, or graduation) and a character certificate from their last attended school or a gazetted officer. Additionally, applicants are required to enclose a bank draft of Rs 100 with the application. Submissions can be made via registered or speed post to the address provided below, or in person at the university before the deadline.