Road surface on NH-5 peels off within days; Vikramaditya Singh orders quality inspection

Shimla – The government has taken serious note of alleged negligence in the metalling work on National Highway 5 in Theog, where a newly laid road surface began peeling off just days after completion. A video of the damaged stretch went viral on social media, prompting widespread public criticism over the quality of work and alleged contractor negligence.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Friday that he has summoned a detailed report from the Chief Engineer and directed a technical inspection of the site. Addressing reporters in Shimla, the minister said, “The government has taken cognisance of the issue. The technical team has been instructed to examine the quality of the metalling work, and strict action will be taken if any negligence is found.”

Vikramaditya Singh said that he had pursued approval of around ₹4 crore from the central government for the metalling of this stretch of the highway. Following approval, tenders were recently awarded, and the metalling work commenced. However, complaints were received soon after about the poor condition of the newly metalled surface.

The minister made it clear that any lapse in construction quality will not be tolerated. “If any shortcomings are identified, action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

The issue came to light after videos showing the freshly metalled road surface collapsing and peeling off within two to three days began circulating on social media, sparking anger among locals. Residents questioned the quality of materials used and demanded accountability from the contractors and the department.

The PWD has now ordered both administrative and technical reviews to determine whether the damage resulted from poor workmanship, substandard materials, or procedural lapses. The findings of the Chief Engineer’s report are expected to determine the next course of action.