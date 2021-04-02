Shimla: Despite the COVID pandemic, total revenue collections of the Excise and Taxation Department in the financial year 2020-21 has surpassed the revenue collections of the previous financial year by three percent.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said “revenue collections in the first quarter were down by 52 percent, thereafter, shrugging off the disruptions caused during initial months due to pandemic induced lockdown, the revenue collections have constantly grown by four percent, 23 percent and 34 percent in second, third and fourth quarters respectively. He said that the revenue collections have registered a significant growth of 44 percent in the month of March 2021.”

Total revenue collections for month of March 2021 are Rs. 1006 crores against Rs. 699 crores during same period of last financial year, he further added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that revenue receipts under VAT and State GST registered a significant growth of 182 percent and 31 percent respectively during said month. He said that a major increase in VAT collections was primarily due to the success of Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme. Under this scheme, the department has overall recovered Rs. 362 crores by disposing cases of subsumed taxes, out of which Rs. 182 crores are collected in March 2021 only, he said.

Chief Minister said that the major reasons for overall growth in revenue receipts have been revival of economic activities, better compliance by taxpayers and better administration by the department.