In a major move to support apple growers in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has fixed a Minimum Import Price (MIP) for apples by amending its import policy. The move comes as a major relief to the apple growers who were facing challenges due to increased imports of apples from other countries.

As per the notification issued by the Director General of Foreign Trade, Department of Commerce, “Import of apples under ITC (HS) 08081000 is prohibited wherever the CIF import price is less than or equal to Rs 50 per kilogram.” The CIF import price comprises cost, insurance, and freight.

The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) issued a notification on Monday stating that the imports are free if the price is above Rs 50 per kg. The minimum import price condition shall not be applicable for imports from Bhutan.

India imported apples worth USD 296 million in 2023 against USD 385.1 million in 2022. The main countries exporting apples to India include the US, Iran, Brazil, UAE, Afghanistan, France, Belgium, Chile, Italy, Turkey, New Zealand, South Africa, and Poland. However, imports from the US, UAE, France, and Afghanistan declined, while imports from South Africa and Poland increased.

This move is expected to boost the apple industry in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, which are the major apple-producing states in India. The state governments have been requesting the Centre to provide support to apple growers by fixing the minimum import price for apples.

This decision is expected to bring relief to the apple growers who were struggling to sell their produce due to the increased imports of apples from other countries, which were being sold at lower prices. With the MIP in place, it is expected that the prices of apples in the domestic market will increase, providing better returns to the farmers.

The government’s decision to fix the minimum import price for apples is a step towards promoting self-sufficiency in the country and supporting local farmers. Apple growers have welcomed the move.