Hamirpur: In a shocking incident, Dr. Jitender Kumar, an anaesthesia specialist posted at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, was found dead in a forest near Hamirpur town. The deceased’s friends reportedly started looking for him when he did not respond to phone calls. They found his car parked on the bypass road going from Pakka Bharo to Mattansiddh, and later discovered his body in the nearby forest.

According to the police, the forensic team that reached the spot found liquor bottles and syringes near the site where Dr. Jitender’s body was discovered. The police have initiated an investigation and registered a case in the matter. The deceased was married and had a child.

Dr. Jitender Kumar was a native of Mamlig village near Kandaghat in Solan district. The reason for the death is yet to be ascertained, and the police are investigating the matter from all angles.