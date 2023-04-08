Shimla: Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh have a reason to cheer as the state government has cleared the way for the purchase of apples in mandis (markets) on a per-kilogram basis. The move comes in response to the demand of the apple growers and will protect their interests by preventing middlemen from looting them.

The new arrangement, which will come into effect from this season, requires apple growers to bring a maximum of 24 kg of apples in boxes to the mandis. The weight of the apples should be written on the box using an indelible marker. The apples will be bought at the average price and not according to their grade. The gardeners can use universal, telescopic cartons, and plastic crates to pack the apples.

Weighing scales to be installed in auction yards

The brokers in the mandis will have to install weighing scales to weigh the crops in the auction yard. Before selling apples and other fruits, the growers will have to weigh the crop at their homes. Even if the grower is selling the crop by weighing it in the mandi, the ladani or agent will have to weigh the crop first. The mandi will also register Aadathis and Ladanis, who will be required to buy apples and other fruits on a per-kilogram basis. The market committee will provide the right number of weighing scales in the mandis.

Sub-committee to resolve disputes

If there is a dispute regarding the weight of apples in the market, a sub-committee consisting of representatives of growers, Aadathis, Ladanis, and APMCs will settle the dispute on the spot. This move will bring transparency and ensure that the growers get a fair price for their crops.

CPM Singha Call for More Reforms

However, senior CPI(M) leader former MLA Rakesh Singha has called for more reforms, including fixing the rates of apple transportation according to weight. Currently, the freight of apples is charged on the basis of per box and distance, with vehicle owners charging rent per box from small gardeners. The government’s implementation of all three laws in the interest of the gardeners before the start of the apple season has also been urged.

The new arrangement will bring transparency and fairness to the apple market in Himachal Pradesh. It will also protect the interests of the apple growers and prevent middlemen from taking advantage of them.