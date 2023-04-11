New Delhi: SJVN has been recognized for its exceptional efforts in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the 14th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2023. The company has won two prestigious awards, the ‘Achievement Award for Creating Social Development and Impact’ and the ‘CIDC Partners in Progress Trophy.’

The awards were presented by Dr. P.S. Rana, Chairman of CIDC, to Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Chief General Manager of SJVN, at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

Speaking about the recognition, Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN, expressed his gratitude and said, “The awards honour relentless efforts of SJVN which have resulted in par excellence CSR contributions. CSR initiatives undertaken through the registered trust ‘SJVN Foundation’ are benefitting stakeholders across all sections of society. Till date, more than Rs. 412 Crores have been spent on various CSR activities in the areas of Education & Skill Development, Health & Hygiene, Infrastructural Development & Community Asset Creation, Preservation & Promotion of Local Culture and Sports, Sustainable Development and Assistance during Natural Disasters, etc.”

“SJVN has always been at the forefront in fulfilling its role as a conscious and socially responsible organization that is working to enhance the quality of life of the local communities. It makes us extremely proud that our initiatives are being appreciated at such reputed platforms. In the future also, we will put forth our best efforts for the betterment of society and to be a partner in the progress of the nation,” added Sharma.

CIDC, an umbrella organization for the construction industry in India, has been set up jointly by the Planning Commission, Government of India (now NITI Aayog), and the Indian Construction Industry. The Council provides the impetus and the organizational infrastructure to raise quality levels across the industry.

SJVN’s recognition at the 14th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2023 highlights the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development in the region.