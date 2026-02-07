Shimla: SJVN’s 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station has achieved a major milestone by generating 2000 Million Units (MU) of electricity in record time during the current financial year. The station reached the 2000 MU mark on February 5, 2026, which is nine days earlier than the previous record achieved on February 14, 2020.

Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, Bhupender Gupta, said this is the best generation performance of the Rampur Hydro Power Station in the last eleven years of its operation. He said the achievement reflects the working and strong work culture of the project team.

The SJVN management congratulated all employees and stakeholders associated with the project and expressed gratitude for the continued support of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, the Ministry of Power, the Central Electricity Authority, and the district administrations of Shimla and Kullu.

Bhupender Gupta appreciated the Rampur HPS team led by Head of Project Vikas Marwah for maintaining consistent operational standards. Director (Personnel) Ajay Kumar Sharma said the milestone was achieved due to collective competence, effective human resource practices, and smooth inter-departmental coordination. Director (Finance) Sipan Kumar Garg said the record performance highlights the balance between sound financial management and operational efficiency.

SJVN Limited, formerly known as Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, is a Navratna public sector undertaking jointly owned by the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh. The company is engaged in power generation and transmission and has a strong presence in hydro power along with growing footprints in thermal, solar, and wind energy sectors across the country and abroad.

The Rampur Hydro Power Project, commissioned in December 2014, is located in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh. It is a tailrace extension of the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and utilizes the water discharged from Nathpa Jhakri for additional power generation. The project has a design energy generation of about 1878 MU in a 90 percent dependable year and supplies electricity to several northern states, including Himachal Pradesh.

Since its commissioning, Rampur Hydro Power Station has consistently improved its performance, reflecting robust engineering design, strict maintenance practices, and sustained operational efficiency.