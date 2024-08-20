Shimla: Torrential rains continue to unleash devastation across Himachal Pradesh, with landslides and floods causing fatalities and widespread disruption. In a tragic incident, a woman lost her life after being struck by falling stones from a hillside while on her way to the historic Khundi Jatra in Chamba district. The victim, identified as Subhadra Devi, wife of Man Singh from Kokra village, Chamba, was killed on Tuesday. Her body was later taken to Teesa Hospital, where it was handed over to her family following a post-mortem examination. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav confirmed the incident, highlighting the growing dangers posed by the relentless rains.

This tragic death is not an isolated incident. On Monday, a young man from Una, who was returning from the Mani Mahesh Yatra, lost his life after being buried under debris. The ongoing monsoon has made Himachal Pradesh’s hilly terrain increasingly perilous, with landslides and falling rocks posing a constant threat to those travelling through the region.

In addition to these tragedies, the heavy rainfall has revealed significant shortcomings in the municipal infrastructure across the state. In Mandi City, rainwater has entered numerous homes, with several wards bearing the brunt of the flooding. The connecting roads are in poor condition, and debris has clogged the city’s drains, further worsening the situation. In Ravinagar, residents were forced to wake up at 4 AM to clear paths for the drainage of rainwater, underscoring the severity of the flooding.

Kangra district has also been severely affected, with 16 houses collapsing under the weight of the continuous downpour. The situation is equally dire in Dharamshala, where the main source of the city’s drinking water, located at Gajj Khad, has been washed away, leading to a critical water crisis.

The capital city, Shimla, is not spared from the rain-induced disasters. A massive landslide at Boileauganj crossing on Monday disrupted vehicular movement, forcing authorities to reroute traffic via alternative routes. In another incident, a landslide at Devnagar buried a vehicle under debris, further complicating the situation. Additionally, the Mandi-Kullu road was closed on Tuesday morning due to falling debris near Char Mile between Mandi and Pandoh. The road has since been reopened, but the risk remains as heavy rains continue to batter the region.