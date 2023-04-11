Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Congress has announced that it will be launching the “Jai Bharat Satyagraha” campaign from April 15-20. The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness among the public about the need to protect democracy. Protests will be held in district headquarters during this time.

On Tuesday, Pradesh Congress President and MP, Pratibha Singh, held a meeting with all the district presidents of the party at the Congress headquarters in Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla. She said that the “Jay Bharat Satyagraha” campaign must be carried out within the limits set by the directions of the All-India Congress Committee.

The campaign will require the presence of all senior party leaders, MLAs, former MLAs, as well as officials from the party and leading organizations.

Singh announced that she will be participating in the campaign on April 20 in Mandi. The meeting was attended by Congress General Secretary Yashwant Chhajta, district Congress President Prakash Chaudhary, Kuldeep Pathania and Atul Sharma, among others.