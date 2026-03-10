The Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, operated by SJVN Limited, has crossed a historic milestone of 150 billion units (BU) of cumulative power generation, reaffirming its crucial role in clean energy production and the stability of the northern power grid.

Congratulating the project team, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta said the milestone reflects the consistent operational reliability of the country’s largest underground hydro power station since its commissioning in May 2004. He said the project has become a cornerstone of the northern power grid by supplying dependable green energy and supporting grid stability during peak demand periods.

The achievement was marked with a celebration at the powerhouse in the presence of senior SJVN officials, including Director (Personnel) Ajay Kumar Sharma.

Highlighting the plant’s performance over the years, Gupta said the station recorded its highest-ever annual generation of 7,610.257 million units in the financial year 2011–12. The project also achieved a record monthly generation of 1,222.170 million units in July 2024, while the highest-ever daily generation of 39.572 million units was recorded on August 13, 2024. These figures reflect the station’s ability to efficiently utilise favourable hydrological conditions.

Director (Personnel) Sharma praised the contribution of both present and former employees associated with the project and said the hydropower station has also contributed to development and economic growth in the surrounding region.

Head of Project Rajeev Kapoor expressed gratitude to the SJVN management, the Ministry of Power and the Government of Himachal Pradesh for their support. He also acknowledged the role of employees, contractors, contract workers and the local population in achieving the milestone.

Officials said the generation of 150 billion units of hydropower also carries significant environmental benefits. The clean energy produced by the station has helped reduce dependence on fossil-fuel-based power generation and contributed to lowering greenhouse gas emissions, supporting India’s climate commitments.

Located in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, the hydropower station continues to undergo modernisation with digital monitoring systems and regular maintenance. Apart from electricity generation, the project has also contributed to regional development through employment opportunities and infrastructure growth.