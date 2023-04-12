Gagret: The Gagret police have successfully busted a gang involved in smuggling heroin from Punjab and supplying it in the state. The police team apprehended two youths with 16.12 grams of heroin during a blockade search in Ambota. Acting on a tip-off, the police also arrested Ravindra Kumar, son of a political party leader from Hamirpur, from his residence. The police have initiated an investigation by registering a case against the three accused under the Narcotic Substances Act.

The police have stated that they may raid the hideout in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, from where heroin is being supplied in the state. Under the leadership of Ashok Chaudhary, in charge of police station Gagret, the police team was conducting vehicle searches on the Ashadevi-Ambota-Shivbari road late on Monday evening when they spotted a car coming from Punjab. The driver of the car did not stop the vehicle despite police signals, and the two youths in the car appeared visibly nervous.

The police searched the vehicle on suspicion and found a packet containing brown powder hidden in the pipe of the engine, which was later identified as heroin weighing 16.12 grams. On further investigation, it was discovered that Ravindra Kumar had been directing one of the accused through his mobile phone. The police moved quickly to raid Ravindra’s residence in Hamirpur, where they also recovered a weighing machine.

The other two accused were identified as Honey Sharma (22 years) from village Jhangeri and Deepak from Ghardat district Hamirpur. Ravindra Kumar’s father is an influential leader in the Hamirpur district. The Gagret police have urged the public to provide any information about drug peddling in the state to help them take strict action against such illegal activities.