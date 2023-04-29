Both Cleared Exam, Main Accused Provided Question Papers for Money

Hamirpur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made two more arrests in the JOA IT paper leak case. The siblings, Neetu and Gopal, were arrested from their residence in Hamirpur. Both had also cleared the JOA IT exam and were living in the neighbourhood of Uma Azad, the main accused in the case.

According to reports, Azad had provided the question papers to Neetu and Gopal in exchange for money. This revelation adds to the growing list of individuals who have been accused of involvement in the paper leak case. In total, eight people have been arrested so far, including two peons, the peons’ son and nephew, Azad’s niece, and a broker’s wife.

While the peons’ son and nephew were granted bail recently, two of the accused are in judicial custody, and four are in police custody. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are continuing their efforts to uncover any additional individuals who may have played a role in the paper leak.

The JOA IT paper leak case has caused widespread concern and disappointment among aspiring candidates who worked hard to prepare for the exam. The incident has once again highlighted the need for greater vigilance and transparency in the recruitment process. The authorities must take swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.