Kullu: The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident of raft overturning in Beas River that resulted in the death of a tourist from Mumbai. The inquiry has been handed over to SDM Kullu Vikas Shukla, who has been instructed to submit a detailed investigation report within 15 days.

As per the information, the Additional District Magistrate Kullu Prashant Sarkek has ordered the inquiry to determine the reasons behind the raft capsizing incident that occurred on April 28 at around 11:00 am while tourists were engaged in river rafting in Beas River near Bashing. The incident led to the death of one tourist while six others were rescued by the rescue team.

The inquiry will investigate if any violation of safety rules occurred during the incident, such as allowing more than six tourists in the raft. If such violations are found, appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of tourists engaging in adventure sports in the region. The Beas River is known for its swift currents and can be dangerous for rafting during certain times of the year. The local authorities have urged tourists to be cautious and follow safety guidelines while participating in adventure sports.