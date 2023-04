Shimla: To ensure better coordination and an effective campaign in Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, BJP has appointed ward-wise co-in charges.

Senior BJP leader and Shimla MC in-charge Sukhram Chowdhary has appointed Kisan Morcha leader Sanjeev Deshta co-incharge of Ward No-1 Bharadi while Aman Thakur has been given responsivity of Ruldubhatta ward.

Ravindra Chauhan Kaitu, Shashi Bhushan Annadale, Sunil Thakur Summerhill, Ratan Pal Tutu, Govind Sharma Majyath, Ashok Thakur Baluganj, Ishwar Rohal Kachchighati, Seema Thakur Tutikandi, Gagan Sharma Nabha, Krishna Verma Fagli, Nandram Kashyap Krishnanagar, Sumit Sharma Ram Bazar, Rakesh Chaudhary Lower Bazar, Rakesh Chaudhary Ravi Dhiman Rakesh Chaudhary, Payal Vaidya Benmore, Ankush Chauhan Engine Ghar, Rajat Thakur Sanjauli Chowk, Ajay Shyam Upper Dhali, Kaul Negi Lower Dhali, Shanti Vihar Chhabinder Pal, Bhattakufar Umesh Sharma, Sangti Amar Thakur, Malyana Baldev Tomar, Panthaghati Rajesh Kashyap, Kasumpati Arun Falta, Chhota Shimla Narottam Thakur, Vikas Nagar Tilak Raj, Kangnadhar Mahinder Kalta, Patyog Shashi Dutt, New Shimla Baldev Ranta, Khalini Sushant Deshta and Kanlog Shashi Bala.