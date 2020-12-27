Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur denouncing the Congress party said that having run out of issues, the leaders of the party were trying to mislead the public.

While addressing the media persons on Saturday, Thakur said that his government had done commendable work in tackling the covid-19 crisis, however the opposition Congress was only finding faults.

“Covid-19 pandemic was a new kind of crisis that the world and the state faced for the first time. Congress instead of lauding the efforts of the state government the party only found faults,” he said.

“Had Congress been in power at the centre and the state what would they have done,” he questioned, saying that if they had any solution to the pandemic, they should have implemented it in the states that their party is in power.

He said that his government had undertaken development works in the state without any discrimination, whereas the opposition is saying that the government has done nothing.

The state government has laid the foundation stones of 672 ptojects during the Corona period through 20 virtual and 21 actual programmes and dedicated projects worth Rs 3,500 crore to the public including Rs 400 crore in Haroli assembly constituency of leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihorti , Rs 103 crore in Arki constituency of former Chief Minister Virhadra Singh and Rs 100 crore in the constituency of Vikramaditya Singh, he said.

“Mukesh Agnihotri as a minister could not develop Haroli as much as the present government has done,” said Thakur.

Attacking the Congress, he charged that had the party been in power during the Corona crisis in the state, they would have resorted to all around loot, however since it is not in power, hence the party people decided to loot its own party by sending fake bills of PPE kits and sanitizer to the tune of Rs 12 crore to the party high command.

“Those leaders who can loot the party, they would not desist from looting the state,” he accused.

Thakur said that after completing five years term, his party would yet again win with a thumping majority in 2022.