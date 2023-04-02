Shimla: The Himachal Government is to collaborate with the Union government to promote lavender cultivation in the state. With the climatic conditions of several regions in Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, being similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir, the State Government aims to replicate the success of this initiative in Himachal Pradesh in a big way.

State Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh had discussed the matter with Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh and sought technical support to farmers for the project. The Chief Minister said

“The initiative has the potential to transform the lives of farmers and with the collaboration of the state and Union government, the “Aroma Mission” could prove to be a game-changer for the farming sector in the region. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has been directed to take up this matter with the concerned Ministry and expedite the process of implementing the project on the ground”.

The state government is planning to adopt modern scientific methods of farming by replacing traditional practices. To accomplish this, the State Government is seeking technical support from the Union Government. The Union Government would also organize orientation programs, training camps and provide technical support to farmers and horticulturists of the state, enabling them to familiarize themselves with new innovative technologies in the farming sector, improve the quality of their produce and generate more income.