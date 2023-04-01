Shimla: The Union Government has sanctioned ₹37.76 crore as an incentive grant-in-aid for the state for maintenance of rural roads, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh informed here on Saturday.

As per the report submitted by National Quality Monitors deputed by the Government of India, the State has performed well in the maintenance of PMGSY Roads in the Defect Liability Period (DLP) i.e., through e-marg and periodic renewal post-DLP, said the minister.

While providing incentive, the earnest efforts of the State Government for maintaining the good quality of Rural Roads network in the entire State and enhancing the expenditure of the same in the last two quarters was also taken into consideration. These incentives have been received after a gap of 4 years by the State of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh said.

This incentive will be utilized for metalling and black top of Rural Roads constructed under PMGSY and which were in poor condition, Minister said and added that the improved road facility would facilitate commuters in the far-flung and difficult areas across the State.