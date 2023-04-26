Shimla: The Meteorological Center in Shimla has issued a warning of bad weather for the next four days in Himachal Pradesh. The cause is the activation of a fresh Western Disturbance from the night of April 26. The weather is expected to bring rain to the plains, middle, and high mountain parts of the state, with the possibility of snowfall on the peaks. A yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorms in some areas.

On Tuesday, Kangra received rain while Mandi and Sirmaur saw hail along with rain. The hail caused damage to wheat and cash crops such as apples, peas, and tomatoes. In Mandi, hailstorm in Seraj Valley caused damage to apple orchards, tearing apart the gardeners’ anti-hail nets. In the Nauhradhar area of district Sirmaur, hailstorm caused damage to cash crops and apple orchards.

Shimla remained partly cloudy throughout the day, but there are chances of bad weather in the coming days. The Meteorological Center has advised people to take precautions during this period.

The weather in Shimla is always a topic of concern, and with the activation of the Western Disturbance, the city and surrounding areas are bracing for bad weather. Residents and tourists are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest weather reports and take necessary precautions.