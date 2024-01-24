Cutting-edge Technology Innovation Hub Showcases Success to Hon’ble President of India

New Delhi – In a groundbreaking development, IIT Mandi iHub’s pioneering ‘Drone Didi’ program has received accolades from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The program, aligned with the NaMo Drone Didi initiative, focuses on empowering women in Himachal Pradesh and beyond through skill development in Agri Drone Applications.

Representatives from IIT Mandi iHub, including CEO Somjit Amrit and beneficiary Shashi Bala, presented the initiative’s success to the Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, during the inauguration ceremony of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship’s ‘Kaushal Bhavan’ in New Delhi.

Highlighting the significance of women’s empowerment in agriculture through drone automation, President Droupadi Murmu commended the transformative initiative for fostering inclusivity and equity in the agricultural landscape. She emphasized how integrating women into this pivotal sector contributes significantly to the growth and sustainability of agricultural practices.

The ‘Drone Didi’ program is not just a skill development endeavour; it serves as a robust platform for women to establish businesses in the burgeoning field of drone technology. Tailored as an Entrepreneurship Development Program, it offers comprehensive training and support under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0. Participants undergo theoretical and practical training on drone flying, focusing on acquiring Remote Pilot Licenses. The program also covers agricultural drone applications such as crop pesticide spraying, monitoring field conditions, plant health, seeding, and pollination.

Speaking about the initiative, Somjit Amrit, CEO of IIT Mandi iHub, expressed the belief in harnessing technology for societal benefits. He described ‘Drone Didi’ as a catalyst for change, empowering women to become leaders in technology and entrepreneurship. Amrit reiterated the commitment to inclusive growth and revealed plans to take the project to a national level soon.

Executed with support from the Agriculture Skill Council of India, the first batch of the ‘Drone Didi’ program is currently underway at the IIT Mandi campus, with 20 female students. The Institute’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) collaborates by providing technical support and On-The-Job (OTJ) opportunities to aspiring Drone Didis.

Shashi Bala, a beneficiary of the program with a background in BSc (Agriculture), shared her positive experience. She highlighted the program’s diverse curriculum covering drone applications, maintenance, DGCA guidelines, agri-drone applications, business skills, and soft skills. Bala also praised the mentorship support, which has been instrumental in pursuing her aspirations.

IIT Mandi iHub’s ‘Drone Didi’ program, recognized by the NSDC, stands as a beacon of empowerment. The success reflects the institute’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and contributing to the vision of a skilled, self-reliant India. With plans to elevate the project to a national level, IIT Mandi iHub continues to champion societal benefits through technological innovation and translation.