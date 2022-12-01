New Delhi: Four-time Commonwealth medallist Vikas Thakur has been conferred with the Arjuna Award by President Droupadi Murmu for the year 2022 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The 29-year-old weightlifter, who hails from Patnaun village of Hamirpur district, had bagged a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham in the 96-kg category.

Thakur also won a silver medal in Commonwealth Senior Championship 2019 and bronze medals at Commonwealth Senior Championship 2021 and Commonwealth Games 2018.

Vikas, who is currently serving in the Indian Air Force, received a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh along with a certificate and a bronze statue of Arjuna.