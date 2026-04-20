Shimla: Security has been stepped up across Shimla as the administration begins preparations for the visit of Droupadi Murmu, who is scheduled to arrive later this month for her annual summer stay.

Around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed across the capital, with officers stationed at key locations to ensure smooth movement and maintain law and order during the President’s visit. The city has been divided into six sectors as part of a comprehensive security plan, with senior officials assigned to oversee arrangements in each zone.

The Shimla Police is also finalising a detailed traffic management plan to minimise inconvenience to residents and tourists. Authorities indicated that traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented on major routes during VIP engagements.

As per the tentative schedule received from Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President will arrive in Shimla from Delhi—via Chandigarh—on April 27 and stay at The Retreat in Mashobra.

According to the programme, the President will attend an inauguration ceremony on April 28. On April 29, she is scheduled to visit the Atal Tunnel (Rohtang) and hold a meeting with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials. On April 30, she will attend the convocation ceremony at the Agricultural University in Palampur. An ‘At Home’ reception will be hosted in Shimla on May 1, after which the President will return to Delhi on May 2.

The President’s annual summer visit to Shimla follows a long-standing tradition dating back to the British era, when the hill city served as the summer capital and administrative activities shifted here during the hotter months. The practice continues today, with the President participating in official engagements and public functions during her stay.

Officials said detailed advisories regarding traffic and security arrangements will be issued in the coming days as preparations progress.