Shimla: Droupadi Murmu arrived in Shimla on Monday on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, with a series of official engagements scheduled across the state.

She was received on arrival by Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, and Member of Parliament Suresh Kumar Kashyap, along with other senior officials.

According to the official programme, the President will attend a banquet hosted by the Governor at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday. On April 29, she is scheduled to visit the Atal Tunnel, where she will interact with officials of the Border Roads Organisation and review details related to the tunnel’s construction and operations.

On April 30, President Murmu will travel to Palampur to attend the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya as the chief guest. Later the same day, she will also participate in a programme at Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been enforced across key locations in view of the President’s visit. Over one thousand security personnel have been deployed in Shimla, while additional security measures have been put in place in Manali, Palampur, the Atal Tunnel area, and other sensitive points to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile visit.