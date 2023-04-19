Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, celebrated its 26th Annual Convocation on Monday, where the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented gold medals to 10 meritorious students, including seven girls.

A total of 99 students, comprising 59 females and 40 males, were awarded PhD degrees during the convocation, while 111 gold medals were bestowed upon 34 males and 77 females for their outstanding academic achievements. In her address, President Murmu commended the university for its commitment to providing quality education and praised the efforts of the students.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla congratulated the degree holders and gold medalists, expressing his pride in the university’s accomplishments. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu commended the university for its active participation in national campaigns and its dedication to promoting education across all sections of society. He also highlighted the government’s commitment to implementing the National Education Policy 2020 and hoped that the university would play a pivotal role in achieving its objectives.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.P Bansal extended a warm welcome to the President and other dignitaries and presented the university’s progress report, emphasizing its efforts to implement the National Education Policy. The convocation ceremony marked a significant milestone for the students as they embark on their journey into practical life after completing their formal education.