Shimla: President of India Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh from May 5 to May 9. Her itinerary includes a visit to Shimla, the Atal Tunnel in Lahaul, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, where she will attend a special event marking the institution’s 15 years of establishment.

According to official sources, the general administration has begun preparations for the high-profile visit. The state government is in constant touch with the President’s office to finalize her detailed program. During her stay in Shimla, the President is also likely to attend a banquet hosted by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

One of the main events during the visit will be her participation as the chief guest at the 15-year achievement celebration of IIT Mandi on May 6 and 7. The institute has formally invited her for the occasion, and the program is currently being firmed up.

President Murmu is also expected to visit the Atal Tunnel, a strategic and engineering marvel in the Lahaul-Spiti region, as part of her travel itinerary.

In preparation for her visit, Deputy Army Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and senior officers from the Union Defence Ministry arrived in Shimla on Tuesday. They inspected the President’s retreat at Chharabra and met with the Governor at Raj Bhavan to review the arrangements.

Security and protocol measures are being tightened in view of the President’s multi-location visit, and administrative departments have been directed to remain on high alert during the period.