In a surprising move, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved an amendment to the Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, allowing building owners who previously constructed attics without following proper norms to now benefit from their illegal actions. While this may seem like a positive step towards affordable housing and improved living conditions, the question remains: what about those who played by the rules?

Now, the height of the roof of new buildings in the Town Country Planning (TCP) area and the periphery of the Municipal Corporation must be 3.05 meters from the center, while it will be zero from the edges.

Under the new amendment, building owners who had constructed attics beyond the permissible limit will now be able to regularize their unauthorized constructions. This means that those who bypassed the rules and went ahead with building attics of increased height will now get a free pass, while those who followed the regulations and built their homes lawfully may feel left in the lurch.

On the surface, this move may seem like a silver lining for those who previously broke the law. They will now be able to install electricity and water connections in their attics and live without fear of repercussions. However, this raises a deeper issue of fairness and justice. Should breaking the law really be rewarded?

The timing of this amendment is also raising eyebrows. With the real estate market in Himachal Pradesh facing challenges due to the economic slowdown, one can’t help but wonder if this move is aimed at boosting the real estate sector by rewarding those who previously flouted the law.

Moreover, this move may set a dangerous precedent. It sends a message that breaking the law can be overlooked and even rewarded in some cases. What kind of message does this send to those who believe in following rules and regulations?

While the government may argue that this move is aimed at providing relief to building owners, it is hard to ignore the apparent unfairness of the situation. Those who followed the rules and built their homes lawfully may feel let down, while those who broke the law get to benefit from their illegal actions.

The recent amendment to the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014 allowing for the regularization of attics built without following proper norms may seem like a positive step towards affordable housing, but it raises serious questions about fairness and justice. It’s a clear case of rewarding those who broke the law while leaving law-abiding citizens in a state of bewilderment. Perhaps it’s time for the government to reconsider its priorities and ensure that fairness and justice prevail in its decision-making process. After all, should breaking the law really be rewarded? Only time will tell.