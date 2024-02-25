Chandigarh – Avinash Rai Khanna, the BJP state in-charge, provided an overview of the transformative changes India has undergone under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The essence of “Reform, Perform, and Transform” has become the guiding principle for the nation’s progress.

The legal landscape has witnessed a significant shift with a renewed focus on justice over punishment. Khanna highlighted the introduction of a new judicial code, emphasizing the government’s commitment to a fair and equitable society. This departure from punitive measures signifies a strategic move towards comprehensive judicial reforms, aligning with the broader vision for a just and inclusive India.

In the digital realm, the imminent Digital Personal Data Protection Act is poised to bolster the country’s cybersecurity. Khanna underlined the Act’s role in safeguarding personal information, a crucial aspect in an era where digital transactions and communication have become integral to daily life.

Khanna commended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act for ensuring the right to representation for tribal communities in the region. This legislative move reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and empowerment, addressing historical doubts surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khanna acknowledged the Parliament’s decisive actions, including enacting stringent laws against triple talaq and introducing legislation to grant citizenship to oppressed minorities from neighbouring countries. These legislative steps underscore the government’s commitment to empowering marginalized communities and fostering inclusive growth.