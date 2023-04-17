Shimla: A pedestrian has tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Shimla. The victim, identified as Raj Kumar, was a 47-year-old watchman in the PWD office at Dhali, and a resident of Maruthi Bhattakufar. The incident occurred around midnight in the Bhattakufer area, where an unknown vehicle hit Raj Kumar and fled the scene.

Passing motorists notified the police, who took the victim to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The police are investigating the incident and have registered a case under various sections of the IPC at the Dhalli police station. They are also analysing CCTV footage to identify the driver responsible for the accident.

ASP Sunil Negi has confirmed that a case has been registered under sections 279, 337, 304A and 187MV Act of IPC at Dhalli police station, and that the police are taking further action.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of road safety and responsible driving.