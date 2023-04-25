Chopal/Shimla: A shocking incident has come to light from Chopal in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. A husband allegedly killed his wife with a stick and threw her body in the field. The incident occurred two months ago, but it was only recently disclosed by the police.

According to the police, the deceased woman, Maya, was 27 years old and of Nepali origin. She was living in Baihan with her husband and their two children, aged seven years and five months. The couple used to work in the apple orchard as labourers.

On Monday, Madhog resident Sunil Bragta was working in his garden when he found scattered clothes and a shoe. Upon informing the police, an investigation was conducted, and a decomposed body was recovered from some distance. The dead body was identified as Maya, who had been missing for the past two months.

During the investigation, the accused husband of the deceased woman confessed to killing his wife with a stick. The police have also recovered the pole used in the crime at his instance. It is believed that the accused killed his wife due to a quarrel and mutual estrangement.

The deceased woman was the mother of two children, who are now left without a mother. The incident has shocked the residents of the area, who are demanding strict action against the accused.

DSP Chopal Raj Kumar has confirmed the matter and said that the accused has been arrested. The police are now conducting further investigations into the matter.