Shimla: Tensions between pro Khalistani elements and Himachal Pradesh continue to escalate as Sikh For Justice (SFJ) Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has now threatened Mohali Police Headquarters like an attack in Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters in Shimla.

In audio issued by Pannun, he is being heard saying that Chief Minister should take lessons from the Mohali Police Station attack as it could have been Police Head Quarter Shimla.

“We raised flags at Dharamshala. Do not provoke Sikh Community and instigate violence,” said Pannun.

He said that SFJ is going to announce the Khalistan referendum voting date in Himachal Pradesh on June 6.

He has also threatened CM Jai Ram Thakur with dire consequences if the state government takes any action against them from tying Khalistani flags on the gates of the Tapovan Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala.

Meanwhile, a case under section 13 of UAPA act has been filed against Pannun.

On Monday, CM Jai Ram Thakur said that stern action will be taken in this matter. He also dared pro-Khalistani elements to do the same during the daytime instead of night.

The state police is on high alert after the incident. A strict vigil is being maintained at all the bus stands and railway stations. Police has also sealed the interstate borders.

The row started after several vehicles from Punjab allegedly having objectionable flags and symbols were stopped in the state. After this incident, CM Jai Ram Thakur banned the entry of such vehicles.

In April, Pannun threatened to hoist the Khalistani flag at The Ridge, Shimla that garnered flak from the people and political leaders alike.