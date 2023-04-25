Shimla: The upcoming apple season in Himachal Pradesh is set to see new measures to ensure fair trade practices. Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has instructed agents to install weighing machines at the auction yards (phads) in all mandis (markets) across the state. This move aims to prevent the sale of apples based on inaccurate or manipulated weights.

In recent years, there has been controversy over the sale of oversized boxes of apples in the Shimla and Kinnaur districts, which resulted in growers receiving lower prices. To address this issue, the government has instructed that apples should be brought to the mandis in boxes weighing a maximum of 24 kg. The horticulture department has also raised awareness among growers not to exceed this limit.

The new system of selling apples on the basis of kilos in the mandis will require all agents to install weighing machines at their auction yards. In case of any disputes over weights, the Class III machines provided by the APMC will be used for weighing at the mandis.

Additionally, the criteria for apple packing will be based on the standards set in 2015. The government’s aim is to ensure fair and transparent trade practices in the apple industry, which is a major contributor to the state’s economy.

In a recent meeting held at the Secretariat, Minister Negi reviewed the preparations for the season and directed officials to complete all necessary arrangements in a timely manner. The Director of the Horticulture Department, Sandeep Kadam, and the Managing Director of the Marketing Board, Naresh Thakur, were also present at the meeting to discuss and implement these measures.