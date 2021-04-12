Shimla: Thousands of Tibetans living in 26 countries including India on Sunday voted for the final phase of general elections to elect their next Sikyong and 45 Members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile.

“A proud day for Tibetans around the world,” said the incumbent Sikyong Dr Lobsang Sangay when he visited the polling booth in Gangchen Kyishong, the exile headquarters to cast his vote.

“The Tibetan democracy-in-exile reflects the true aspirations of our brothers and sisters inside Tibet,” he added.

Lobsang Sangay, had held the post of Sikyong of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile in exile for two terms and according to the constitution, he cannot contest for the third time.

Around 83,000 Tibetan refugees spread across the world voted to elect the Sikyong, President of Central Tibetan Administration and Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament.

The results will be declared on May 14.