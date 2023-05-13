More than 1100 police personnel to take care of security arrangements and parking sites planned to ensure smooth traffic movement

In preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held at the International Cricket Stadium Dharamshala on May 17 and 19, the Police Department has created a traffic plan to ensure the safety of players and to maintain smooth traffic in the city. To accommodate the number of cricket lovers, tourists, and people arriving during the matches, many important roads in the city will be made one-way, and traffic will be diverted.

More than 1100 police officers and jawans will be deployed to take care of the security arrangements during the matches. Mobile check posts will be set up in the city’s entry routes, tourist places, and hotels to monitor every activity. The Police Ground, Dadi Mela Ground, Sai Maidan, Football Ground running in Charan, Secretariat Parking, Zorawar Maidan, along with new parking sites, have also been planned by the Police Department.

Some restrictions will be kept during the arrival of teams for practice from Dari ITI to Dharamshala Stadium Road. The police department is asking for smooth movement of traffic, and the police force will also be deployed at Dharamshala Stadium, Radisson Blu, and Siddhbari’s Norbu The Mountain Dharamshala.

District Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri along with her team has prepared an action plan for the IPL matches to be held in Dharamshala. The traffic plan will be issued only on the day of the matches on May 17 and 19 in the afternoon.

The matches between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 17 and Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals on May 19 are expected to draw a large number of cricket enthusiasts to Dharamshala. The Police Department’s traffic plan is designed to ensure that the matches proceed smoothly and safely without causing any inconvenience to the local residents and visitors.