Nerwa/Shimla: Four were killed in a car accident on Wednesday in Nerwa of Shimla district. An ill-fated car was on its way to Nerva from Bharant in Kaidi gram panchayat and was rolled down about a 200-metre-deep gorge.

The deceased have been identified as Lucky (23), the Army jawan, Akshay (23), a college student; Ashish (18), and Rithik (18), both school students.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries on the way, police said.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvidner Singh and Congress leader Rajneesh Kimta have expressed grief and extended their condolences on the loss of lives. CM Sukhu prayed for the departed souls. Kimta said that the accident was extremely unfortunate and anguishing.