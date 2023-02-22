Shimla: The leader of Opposition has levelled serious allegations against the state government as he claimed that the Sukhvinder Singh-led state government has dissolved the HP Staff Selection Commission only to remove the chairman and its members.

HP Staff Selection Commission’s Chairman and its members were appointed by the previous Jairam Thakur government.

Jairam Thakur, while addressing the media in Shimla on Wednesday, asked Chief Minister to take strict action against the guilty. However, dissolving a Commission isn’t appropriate as it may hamper the recruitment process.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the decision of dissolving of Commission is hampering the process of recruitment of over 4000 youths under 39 codes in the Selection Commission and before dissolving Commission Government should have made an alternate mechanism.

The Subordinate Services Selection Board was constituted in Himachal Pradesh in 1998 by the then Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and it was renamed as Staff Selection Commission in 2016. The Selection Commission was constituted to make class 3 and class 4 recruitments in Himachal Pradesh transparent.

Staff Selection Commission Sold Question Paper

Earlier yesterday, the state government dissolved the corruption-marred Staff Selection Commission. Chief Minister has revealed that the Commission employees were found involved in leaking the question papers. The Commission had become the hub of corruption selling jobs and depriving meritorious candidates, the Chief Minister has further revealed.