Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced to set up a Chief Minister’s Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh with an outlay of ₹ 101 crores for needy children and destitute women.

Children living in child care institutions, all children being benefited under foster care, destitute women living in Nari Seva Sadan, Shakti Sadan and residents of old age homes would be benefited under this scheme.

“The state government will bear the expenditure on skill development education, higher education and vocational training of such children in engineering colleges, IIIT, NIT, IIM, IT, polytechnic institutes, nursing and degree college,” Chief Minister said and further added to provide financial assistance to lead a respectable life.

Himachal MLAs would also contribute to this fund, CM Sukhu said. Donations in Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh would be free from government restrictions and no income certificate would be taken from them, CM announced and further elaborated that the assistance will be given directly to the beneficiary’s account immediately by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment on a simple application.