Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured to bring transparency in the recruitment process within the next 60 days.

CM Sukhu, while addressing the media on the JOA IT paper leak case here on Tuesday, said that a meeting was called on December 12 and police was directed to keep an eye on such cases. Police officials laid a trap and caught the matter.

A newly appointed Chief Minister assured to bring transparency in the recruitment process and take strict action against those who involved in the paper leak.

Slamming the previous government for turning a blind eye to the paper scams and accused BJP leaders of cheating 14 lahks unemployed youth of the state.

Sukhu said that Congress had assured the youth that all the scams related to jobs would be brought to the fore. Our government has started work on this.

He also announced an investigation into the controversial police constable recruitment.

Speaking on the scheduled recruitments, the Chief Minister promised to decide on the hiring process within 60 days.

Delegation of JOA, IT aspirants call on Chief Minister

A delegation of youth, who have appeared in JOA (IT) examination conducted by HPSSC Hamirpur on 21st March 2021 called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today and urged him to complete the recruitment process of JOA (IT) at the earliest.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that their demand would be considered sympathetically.