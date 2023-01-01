Shimla: 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Prabodh Saxena has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary (CS) of the state with immediate effect.

RD Dhiman retired as incumbent CS on December 31 and an official notification of the appointment of Saxena as the new CS was issued late Saturday night.

Saxena was Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) (Finance, Planning, Economics & Statistics and 20 Point Programme). He was also holding the additional charge of the posts of ACS (Personnel, Environment, Science & Technology) and Chairman, State’s Pollution Control Board, Shimla.

The state government has also transferred Principal Advisor (Administrative Reforms) Ram Subhag Singh to the post of Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He will be equivalent in rank, status and responsibilities of the CS

The 1987-batch IAS will also function as Special Chief Secretary (Multi-Purpose Project & Power and NCES) and Chairman, State Electricity Board. Subhag will also advise Sukhu on initiating steps to boost milk production and procurement.