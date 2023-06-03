In a resolute statement, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured unwavering efforts to swiftly declare the pending results of examinations conducted by the now-defunct Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur. Highlighting the government’s commitment to transparency and fairness, he assured that results for exams free from vigilance concerns will be announced without delay.

In a press statement, Chief Minister Sukhu underscored the State Government’s dedication to upholding transparency within governmental institutions. He revealed that the record of examinations previously conducted by the dissolved HPSSC is currently being transferred to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission in Shimla. This proactive step aims to streamline the recruitment process and ensure a smooth transition for aspiring candidates.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that the government’s decision-making process is guided by the welfare of the state’s youth. Firmly asserting zero tolerance for jeopardizing the future of meritorious and deserving students, he reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to protecting their aspirations.

In a significant contrast to the previous BJP government’s approach, the Chief Minister criticized their failure to take action against those involved in the HPSSC examination paper leak scandal. He stated that the present government is steadfast in conducting the recruitment process transparently, without any compromises. The State Government’s resolve is to rectify past shortcomings and establish an impartial system that rewards deserving candidates based on their qualifications and merit.

With an unswerving commitment to transparency and fairness, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured the public that his government is leaving no stone unturned to promptly announce the pending results of the disbanded HPSSC exams. By transferring examination records to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, the government seeks to restore public trust in the recruitment process and ensure that deserving candidates receive the recognition they deserve for their hard work and dedication.