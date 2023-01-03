Dharamshala: An IPS officer, SR Rana died of cardiac arrest during Chief Minister’s Dharamsala rally.

Rana was shifted to Zonal Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has condoled the sad demise of IPS Officer S.R. Rana.

The Chief Minister consoled the grief-stricken wife, son and other family members. He also prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

आज धर्मशाला मे आभार रैली के दौरान ,ड्यूटी पर तैनात आईपीएस अधिकारी श्री S R Rana की हृदय गति रुक जाने के कारण हुए निधन से व्यथित हूं । भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और परिजनों को इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति दे।

ॐ शांति । pic.twitter.com/VCNL9dvg9Z — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) January 3, 2023

Rana hails from the Dharampur of Mandi district. He was awarded President’s Police Medal for meritorious Services and two Police Special Duty Medals.

He joined the police department as an inspector in 1990. He had served as Deputy Superintendent of Police and Additional Supretendents of Police at Kangra, Bilaspur, Solan and Chamba districts along with service in the Indian Reserve Battalions of the state. He served as a Superintendent of Police Welfare in Police Headquarters, Commandant 1st, 2nd, 3rd IRBn. He also served as SP Kinnaur and Bilaspur since 2020 and was presently posted as Commandant 4th Indian Reserve Battalion Jangalberi, hamirpur.