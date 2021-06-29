Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has directed the officers to take stringent action against illegal mining in the State.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a review meeting of mining activities in the state, said that Swan River in Una district and Mand area in Kangra district were more prone to illegal mining.

“To check illegal mining and transportation of mineral, the State Government has established five check posts at Garget, Pandoga, Bathri, Polian and Mehatpur in Una district,” CM said.

Acknowledging the rampant illegal mining in these areas, CM said “it was unfortunate that still illegal mining was going on and violators were bypassing these check posts.”

The CM has directed officers to ensure to check illegal mining. Jai Ram Thakur said that government would also consider creating more mining check posts in border areas of the State.

The government has decided to not allow mining lease within two kilometers from the limit of Municipal Corporation/ Committees, one kilometers from Nagar Panchayat without NOC from concerned Corporation/Committee. And similarly no mining lease was being granted within 200 meter from any water supply and irrigation scheme and within 200-500 meters upstream and downstream of bridge.

Government has also made penalty provisions for illegal mining more stringent. The provision of fine upto rupees five lakh and imprisonment upto two years had been made for persons involved in illegal mining. He said that penalty provision for illegal storage of mineral has been fixed at Rs. 50000 besides market sale price of the total material.