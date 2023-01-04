Over 31,000 plants sold on Day 1 from 4 nurseries

Nauni/Solan: Annual temperate fruit plants sale started on Wednesday at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Research Stations of the university located in different parts of the state.

Farmers from various parts of the state travelled to the university to buy fruit plants of different varieties.

On day 1 of the sale, over 1,050 farmers bought over 31,000 plants of different fruit varieties from the three nurseries at Nauni and Krishi Vigyan Kendra Solan at Kandaghat. The sale of plants continued till late evening.

Various varieties of apple, pear, plum, apricot, peach, nectarine, cherry, kiwifruit, walnut, pecan-nut, persimmon, grapes, pomegranate and almond, were provided to the farmers during this sale.

This year the three nurseries at the main campus of the university have prepared around 1,15,000 plants. In addition to the above-mentioned plants, the various Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Research Stations of the university located in different parts of the state have also produced over 92,000 plants. The sale also began at the university KVKs at Kandaghat, Kinnaur (Sharbo), Rohru, Chamba, Tabo, COH&F Neri and the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations at Mashobra and Bajaura.