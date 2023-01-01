Shimla: Former Chief Secretary of the State R.D Dhiman took an oath of the office of State Chief Information Commissioner in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan today.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Chairman of Human Rights Commission P.S Rana, Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta C.B Barowalia, MLAs, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of Commissions, senior officers of the State Government were also present among others on the occasion.