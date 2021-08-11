Shimla: In the wake of the recent spike in Covid cases and a possible third wave of the pandemic, the state government has once again imposed several restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

As per the new rules, any person who intends to visit the state will have to carry either a negative RT-PCR report not older than 24 hours or a vaccination certificate (both doses) from August 13 till further orders.

The state government has decided that all schools except residential schools will remain closed from August 11 to August 22. However, teaching and non-teaching staff will have to attend the school during this period.

The state government has also been directed by the state government to frame Special Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the residential schools to control the spread of COVID-19.

Inter-State, Inter-district and Intra-district movement of public transport buses will now operate with 50 percent of its total seating capacity from August 13.

For Inter-State public transport buses, the Transport department has been directed to frame a mechanism for checking RT-PCR or vaccine certificates.

Any person who is found violating these orders will be punished as per the provisions of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Similarly, legal action under section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions will also be taken against the violator.